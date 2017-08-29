Train brought to halt after 3-year-old girl boards it by mistake

In a positive turn of events, three-year-old Zeenat was united with her family of 15 members after she boarded a wrong train at Ludhiana railway station on Monday.

Zeenat was travelling to Varanasi from Moga with her family and was waiting at platform number 1.

It all started when Shaheed Express, running from Amritsar to Jaynagar, halted at the same platform. Zeenat’s family, however, was preparing to board the Varanasi-bound train and was busy arranging the luggage.

In the meantime, Zeenat stepped onto coach S4 of Shaheed Express without the knowledge of her family members. As the train started moving, some passengers onboard spotted the crying Zeenat.

Till then, some of her family members had also discovered that Zeenat has boarded the wrong train, and they rushed to get her. Reacting to this, a passenger pulled the chain and train was brought to halt.

Zeenat’s father Mohammad Mobeen said, “We were seven adults and eight children. We were arranging the luggage when Zeenat went missing. Me and my brother in-law went outside the station to look for her.”

“I then heard a noise coming from inside the station and we rushed towards it. I somehow misheard that a small girl has been crushed under a train. I got tensed and started running behind the crowd which was moving towards the coach S4,” he added.

“But much to my relief, I saw a person holding my daughter in his arms,” Mobeen said, with a smile.

This was how little Zeenat was reunited with her family, but led to Shaheed Express halting for extra five minutes at the platform number 1.

Brief

26 trains were running, 35 remain cancelled

Returning to normalcy, city station witnessed rush of passengers on Monday. As many as 26 trains made their run while 35 mail/ express trains remain cancelled. DTM SP Bhatia said that with the situation getting normal in the state, all trains will start again.