Trapped in Saudi Arabia for year, Goraya woman is back

A married woman from Boparai village near Goraya town in the district, who had been held captive by her employer in Saudi Arabia for the past one year, landed in New Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday.

She reached the Delhi airport at 2am and will come home around Saturday afternoon, a family member said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener and MP Bhagwant Mann said he spoke to Reena’s family members on Saturday morning.

While sharing her video on social media last month, Reena had sought the help of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener and MP Bhagwant Mann for her rescue from the employer.

She alleged in the video that she was held captive by her employer at his house in Dawadbi town and working for more than eight hours like a slave ever since she reached that country last year. Mann later sought the intervention of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in the matter.

Talking to HT, Chand Rani, mother of the victim, said, “We are heading to the Delhi airport to receive my daughter, who will land at the airport at 1.30am on Saturday.