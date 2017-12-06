Trapped in Saudi Arabia, Goraya woman returns home

A 42-year-old woman from Atti village in Goraya town of the district, who had been stuck in Saudi Arabia for past six months, landed in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

After her arrival, an emotional Sonia Ram Murti hugged her children and husband. Speaking to Hindustan Times over phone, Sonia said, “I will never visit any country again. This is my second birth and I am very thankful to Bhagwant Mann for bringing me back to my family.”

Sonia’s husband Lal Chan said his wife had gone to Saudi Arabia after she was allegedly duped by a New Delhi-based travel agent Neha. “Five months ago, she lured my wife by offering a maid’s job, free accommodation and a salary of Rs 20,000 per month. But she was beaten and forced to work for over 18 hours without getting any salary,” her husband Lal Chand said.

Three videos of Sonia, in which she appealed the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann to help her, had gone viral on social media a month back.

In the videos, Sonia had claimed of leading a “miserable life” and that her landlord was “harassing her physically and mentally” for last four months. The AAP MP later sought help of the external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

“My life has become hell here. I am not allowed to sleep before 2 am and have to do all household work. Bhagwant Mann ji please helps me. I will die here. I have been held hostage and am being harassed by my landlord,” she was seen saying in one of the videos.