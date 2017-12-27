Trapped in Saudi Arabia: Goraya woman’s kin seek quick action

Family of 34-year-old Jeewan Jyoti, a resident of Rurrke-Khurad village near Goraya reportedly trapped in Saudi Arabia, is worrying of her well-being as they have failed to make any communication with the woman for last three weeks.

A video of Jyoti went viral on the social media last week when she appealed to AAP state convener and legislator Bhagwant Mann and the Centre for her rescue.

Sudarshan Kumar, husband of the victim said that to support the family financially, Jyoti decided to go to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia after the local travel agent lured her on the pretext of a handsome salary and free accommodation in the Gulf four months back.

He said that for last three weeks, no one from the family has managed to connect with her even her mobile phone is coming switched off. “We have appealed the union government and the AAP MP has also assured his help to ensure her safe return soon. However, so far we have not received any response from anyone,” he said.

The family said that they have also registered a complaint against the travel agent before the Jalandhar SSP. But no action has been initiated so far.

Kumar said that they had three had three sons and he worked as a plumber.

But his wife told the family few weeks that she was living a miserable life and her landlord has been exploiting her physically and mentally for the past several weeks. She was held captive in the house by the employer.

In the video, Jyoti said that her life has become a hell here. “I am not allowed to sleep before 3 am. I had to do all housework. I appeal to the Indian government and Bhagwant Mann ji to rescue me as soon as possible. I have been held hostage in Saudi Arabia,” she said

SSP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that investigation is on and a case would be registered in the case very soon. Meanwhile, earlier, Sonia Ram Murti, 42, of Atti village near Goraya and Reena from Boparai village of Goraya had returned from Saudi Arabia in November and December month respectively after they shared their plight in the video and appealed Bhagwant Mann for her help.