 Tread Modi’s path for development in Punjab: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in Ludhiana | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Tread Modi’s path for development in Punjab: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in Ludhiana

punjab Updated: Jan 04, 2017 20:09 IST
PTI, Ludhiana
BJP leaders during their rally in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Wednesday that if people of Punjab want development to continue in the state, they would have to follow the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public gathering in Ludhiana, the actor-politician termed Modi “Vikas Purush” (development man) and emphasised that if the Centre and state government are of same party, the development would be rapid.

Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief (HT Photo)

“The Akali-BJP coalition government in Punjab is a symbol of communal harmony and prosperity. With PM Modi’s government at the Centre and a coalition government in the state, unprecedented development has taken place in Punjab with numerous welfare schemes being rolled out for the poor and migrant labourers working here,” he said.

Pointing out that the victory of the coalition in the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls was a “stamp of approval” on Modi’s policies, Tiwari exhorted people to vote in a similar fashion and form an Akali-BJP government in the state for the third successive time.

“I am a representative of Delhi and nobody knows the Congress and AAP better than me. AAP has betrayed the public of Delhi and I am sure Punjab’s voters won’t tolerate him (Kejriwal),” he said.

<