Tricity: 17 things to look forward to in 2017

SMART CITY PROJECTS

Projects under smart city project will be rolled out. Around Rs 400 crore grant is expected under the smart city project to the UT Administration. A common control and command centre, environmental centres, will be set up and 5,000 CCTV cameras will be installed. Integrated traffic management and better citizen service delivery through e-governance.

CASHLESS TRANSACTIONS

The administration and MC are working hard to move to cashless transactions. Both have got a number of POS machines to ensure it. The cash is accepted as of now also but in 2017 both would move to complete cashless transactions.

NO WATER WOES:24X7 WATER SUPPLY

The water woes of the city should end as Chandigarh will get 24X7 water supply from September. UT administrator VP Singh Badnore laid the foundation stone for work to lay pipes at the Sector-39 Waterworks on October 21, 2016. The pipes are being laid from Jandpur village in SAS Nagar to the Sector-39 waterworks at a cost of Rs 21 crore to carry an additional 35 Million Gallon Daily (MGD) of water and completely meet the shortfall of around 40% that the city has been battling for long. Panchkula will become first district in Haryana to have 24-hour power supply. The announcement has already been made to make it effective from January. Panchkula city gets power supply for 24 hours but the rural area still gets supply for 18 hours.

NEW MAYOR

Chandigarh will get its new mayor in the first week of January. This year the post is reserved for women. In the elections held on December 18, BJP has won 21 seats out of total 26. BJP will be choosing the mayor for the term of one year.

NEW POLICE CHIEF

Chandigarh is going to get new DIG in the year. Former DIG AS Cheema was transferred to Delhi last month. UT will have new SSP in the coming year after SSP Sukhchain Singh Gill was denied further extension for one year. He was relieved on December 11

NEW FINANCE SECRETARY

IAS officer Sarvjit Singh will complete his three-year term as the UT finance secretary on February 6. The 1992-batch officer is likely to be repatriated to his parent state of Punjab and the UT should have a new finance secretary, which is a key position.

PU: IMPROVED FINANCIAL STATUS

Panjab University remained in a crisis throughout the year as the grants received so far are still not adequate and a deficit of Rs 101 crore is still not met.

MORE PU HOSTELS

On 135 acres of the land allotted to Panjab University in Sarangpur, one third area will have residential accommodation for researchers, one third for the sports complex and one third area will be dedicated to new projects.

FIVE-DAY WEEK IN COLLEGES

College students will look forward to this proposal being implemented from the upcoming session. Student representation in the governing body meet of Senate. Will it happen this time? That’s been a long pending demand.

NEW PGI DIRECTOR

PGIMER will get its 12th director. The term of Dr YK Chawla got over on October 6 last year (2016). Since then, Dr S Varma has been holding the charge of acting director. Three names were sent to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet for final selection.

HEALTH BOOST

The UT health department to get 63 new doctors. After a wait of nearly two decades , the regular posts were sanctioned by the central government. Free drug initiative will be started by the UT health department, wherein nearly 50 essential drugs will be provided by the department.

CHECK ON VENDORS

The UT administration will launch a safety scheme to check the quality of food served by street vendors, restaurants and also schools in Chandigarh. The scheme will help check the quality of items used in food preparation.

UPGRADE SEC-16 HOSPITAL

The Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, will get a new administrative block. The new block is expected to be completed by February. The work to construct a government hospital in Sector 48 will begin by mid-year.

NEW GOVT SCHOOLS AND SPORTS COMPLEXES

The education department will inaugurate six new government schools in Chandigarh. In 2016, the department opened four new schools on a single day for the first time ever. This comes in the backdrop of the aim to balance student-teacher ratio. Four new sports complexes in different government schools will come up with an attempt to improve sports infrastructure and encourage students of government schools to take part in sports activities.

CANCER HOSPITAL IN MULLANPUR

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Hospital at Mullanpur. The Union Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has awarded the construction work to Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which will raise the Rs 480-crore project within 24 months. The work was awarded in September.

ELEVATED ROAD TO KHARAR

Six-lane, 5-km elevated road to be constructed giving respite from traffic. The elevated road to be constructed from Chandigarh to Kharar by Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at a cost of Rs 408 crore.

SMARTER EXTENDED SCHOOLS

Over 200 classrooms will be converted into smart classrooms in government schools. Students will be taught in smart classrooms and tablets will also introduced for children The concept of ‘Extended Schools’, an idea of administrator VP Singh Badnore, where students stay in school beyond regular school hours and finish their home work and engage in sports and extra curricular activities, will be executed as a pilot project.