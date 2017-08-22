Tricity’s drowning glory: Mohali residents to move court as downpour brings city to its knees

Monday morning turned out to be a nightmare for residents of Mohali as rainwater entered their houses, and turned the roads into pools. Three hours of heavy rains brought the city to its knees. Later in the evening, resident welfare association of Sector 4 vowed to move court to seek compensation from an errant municipal corporation that had failed to fortify the city’s crumbling drainage system despite multiple warnings.

Residents of Phase 1, 2, 4, 3BI, 3B2, 5, 6, 71, 70 had a harrowing time as water entered their houses. Many of them are now planning to move court to seek compensation from administration for loss of their furniture and appliances. Many cars also got damaged after they were submerged for hours.

Traffic management virtually collapsed and vehicles were stranded on roads for several hours under 4-5 feet of rainwater. The 200-foot-wide airport express road was the worst hit and the water did not recede even hours after the rainfall got over.

“Nearly half of the middle income group houses suffered huge losses as rainwater entered our houses and destroyed household items. We will not sit silent and move court for adequate compensation as it is because of MC’s lethargy that the drainage system collapsed,” fumed NS Kalsi, president of HM welfare association, Sector 4.

Phase 5 RWA president, SS Lehal, said most of the 10-marla houses in his sector were inundated. “I have been living in Mohali for the last two decades, but have never seen such a disaster. So massive was the impact of today’s rainfall that one could only see the roofs of vehicles,” he lamented.

The situation in Phase 1’s HL/HE block was similar with over 70 houses under two to three feet of water. “Is it for this day that we pay house tax to the Municipal Corporation?” fumed PL Verma, owner of House No 189 (Phase 1), telling you how the beds, refrigerator and washing machine in his house got damaged. Another resident, Amarjit Kaur, said she felt sad living in a city touted as the California of Punjab.

At most places, dirty water mixed with rainwater, compounding the woes of residents. Industrial areas in Phase 7 and 8 were also hit hard with water entering several factories.

Councillor of 3B2, Kuljeet Singh Bedi, said rainwater entered at least 100 houses in his sector, causing a loss of several lakhs. “We never expected it as the GMADA had only recently spent one core on rainwater storage, which did not work at all. I demand a probe into this huge waste of public money,” he said

Davendra Sharma, an agriculture scientist living in Phase 2, said he woke up with water around him. “If a few hours of rainfall can derail the entire system, I wonder what will happen to the city if it rains for a day,” he asked, wondering how MOhali and Chandigarh can be called smart cities.