Tricity talking | Mission admission and it’s a four-day weekend

MISSION ADMISSION IS ON

Parents know how getting admission to the entry level classes in tricity schools is one massive mission. The lucky draws were held a few days ago. We carried pictures of the praying parents while the draw was being held, and also of joyous parents whose prayers were answered. But for all others the mission remains unaccomplished. As in the past years, the mad scramble remains particularly for a dozen-odd schools, including the ‘fab four’ with ‘convent’ in their names. Now with the draws over, the parents have started making a beeline to the bureaucrats and politicians, coaxing them to use their influence for admissions. The top UT officials as always are the ones in big demand. But this is always a challenge even for the most powerful of them.

However, one wonders can’t they do something to raise the level of their own schools?

DEAR UT OFFICIALS, THIS IS NO SMARTNESS

The UT administration is in the process of turning this city into a smart and sophisticated city but it seems it’s cut off from the very basics. So much so that it goofed up while reproducing the Preamble of the Constitution as it issued advertisements greeting the citizens on the Republic Day.

The Preamble of the Constitution, which came into effect 68 years ago, reads: “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic and to secure to all its citizens…” However, the administration forgot to add words “socialist” and “secular”. These two words were added to the Preamble by making the 42nd amendment to the Constitution. And it’s not that these have been recently added. The amendment was done in 1976.

POLL TALK

Punjab goes to polls next weekend but the interest in Chandigarh is no less. All offices, including the Secretariat, are busy animatedly speculating who has an edge over others. One reason for their keenness is that Chandigarh follows Punjab service rules including their salaries and allowances. Many staffers believe that how promptly seventh pay commission recommendations are implemented will depend on which party comes to power.

IT’S A FOUR­-DAY WEEKEND

It’s a long weekend this time — for schools it’s long in any case as schools were closed on Friday while others needed to take leave on Friday to make it four holidays in a row. A long weekend invariably means people from Chandigarh head uphill — either Shimla or Kasauli. But this time residents are availing another option as well. The movies, that is. This week two big ticket movies were released: Raees and Kaabil. And both had nearly all houseful shows on Thursday.

(arvind.chhabra@hindustantimes.com)