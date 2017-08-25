Triple talaq, right to privacy, Ram Rahim convicted: The week India’s courts ruled

Moments after a CBI court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim of rape, the Indian judiciary finds itself the unlikely hero of events of the past week.

In the span of a week, the judiciary has delivered three historic verdicts in three cases that had the nation glued to their television case. On August 22, the Supreme Court struck down instant triple talaq practiced among Muslims. On August 24, the apex court once again emerged as the star, upholding the right to privacy as a fundamental right. To cap off the week, a CBI court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim in the rape case, despite the fact that 200,000 of his followers had laid siege to the city.

The judiciary’s stellar week wasn’t missed by social media, which came out to heap praises on the courts by the dozen.

Three days, three great court verdicts. Looks like Old India is taking over New India! #RamRahimSingh — Nadim Asrar (@_sufiyana_) August 25, 2017

BACK TO BACK SALVOS BY JUDICIARY.



Instant Triple Talaq, Right to Privacy & now conviction of high profile, powerful rapist. #RamRahimSingh — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 25, 2017

Triple Talaq abolished. Right to Privacy redefined. #RamRahimSingh convicted. TODAY I feel proud to be an Indian. — Deepak Narang (@deepcheat) August 25, 2017

Finally Rapist #RamRahimSingh is nailed for crime committed 15 yrs ago. 6 crore people stood for him, but glad Judiciary stood with victims! — ?????? (@ggiittiikkaa) August 25, 2017

The judge who delivered the verdict in the Ram Rahim case was also lauded for his bravery in not cowing to the baba’s show of strength.

The judge who convicted #RamRahimSingh is the bravest man in the country. Give him a medal already. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 25, 2017