Triple talaq, right to privacy, Ram Rahim convicted: The week India’s courts ruled

India’s courts have emerged as this week’s hero.

punjab Updated: Aug 25, 2017 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian judiciary is being praised for three historic and important verdicts in a week.
Moments after a CBI court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim of rape, the Indian judiciary finds itself the unlikely hero of events of the past week.

In the span of a week, the judiciary has delivered three historic verdicts in three cases that had the nation glued to their television case. On August 22, the Supreme Court struck down instant triple talaq practiced among Muslims. On August 24, the apex court once again emerged as the star, upholding the right to privacy as a fundamental right. To cap off the week, a CBI court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim in the rape case, despite the fact that 200,000 of his followers had laid siege to the city.

The judiciary’s stellar week wasn’t missed by social media, which came out to heap praises on the courts by the dozen.

The judge who delivered the verdict in the Ram Rahim case was also lauded for his bravery in not cowing to the baba’s show of strength.

