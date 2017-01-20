Truck driver strangles wife in Ludhiana after knowing she was already married with 2 kids

A truck driver starngled his wife with her dupatta and hid the body in his truck after he came to know that his wife was already married to a Tarn Taran man and has two children from her first marriage. The truck driver told police that his wife never told him about this. On Wednesday morning, in a fit of rage he killed her.

Daba police recovered the woman’s body from the truck and registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Nishan Singh, 27, of Lohara Colony in Ludhiana.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said Daba police were checking vehicles at Lohara Canal Bridge when a truck driver tried to escape from the check post.

Police chased and nabbed him. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a 23-year-old woman’s body from the cabin. Police also found an Aadhaar card near her, which established her identity as Manpreet Kaur of Kot Dharam Chand Khan of Tarn Taran.

The DCP added that when they questioned the truck driver, he told police that the dead woman was his wife and he murdered her. He was going to dump the dead body in the Canal.

“The truck driver said he met Manpreet Kaur around a year ago and they fell in love. They got married. Manpreet Kaur hid the fact that she was already married and has two children. After marriage, she would visit her first husband and children in Tarn Taran without telling him,” said the DCP.

“Nishan Singh further added that on Tuesday he picked her up from the bus stand after she returned from Tarn Taran. On their way back, he saw her Aadhaar card and came to know that she was already married. This led to a quarrel and in a fit of rage he strangled her on Wednesday morning,” the DCP added.

The DCP further added that Jaswinder Singh, the first husband of Manpreet Kaur, has suffered an injury on his leg and he was bed-ridden.

Manpreet Kaur frequently visited Tarn Taran to arrange money for his treatment.

Police produced the accused before the court on Thursday. The court remanded him in one day custody.