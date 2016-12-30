‘Turban-tossing’ at Congress meet in Kapurthala: Akal Takht marks probe to SGPC

The complaint of Kulwinder Singh Babbal whose turban was allegedly tossed and hair pulled during a scuffle among Congress workers during a meeting in Bholath recently reached the Akal Takht on Thursday.

In his complaint, Babbal said on Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh’s directions, his aides manhandled him, tossed his turban and pulled his hair. “They also threatened to kill me. Rana did not only back them but also appreciated their act,” Babbal stated.

“I reached here to seek justice for disrespect to my religious symbols,” he said, seeking “strict action against the accused”.

In a press release from the office of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs it was staed that jathedar Gurbachan Singh has marked the probe to Dharam Parchar wing of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

When contacted, Rana Gurjit refused to comment on the development, saying “I am not above the Akal Takht and can’t say anything on the matter”.

A case has already been registered against five people, including Rana Gurjit, his close aide Daljeet Singh and three others under 295A, (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

Babbal was a ticket seeker from Bholath constituency, but the party allotted ticket to former Nurmahal MLA Gurwinder Singh Atwal. Rana had called a meeting to buy peace between the two sides at Nadala village, where the clash took place.