Turban-tossing row: Police to give clean chit to Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh

The district police are all set to give a clean chit to Kapurthala member of legislative assembly (MLA) Rana Gurjit Singh who, along with his two workers, had been booked under non-bailable sections in a turban-tossing case on December 26.

The police, after two weeks of investigation, have failed to collect sufficient evidence against the MLA. They have not found any evidence in the CCTV footage also.

Sources said that the police have recorded the statements of about seven Congress workers, present on the spot where the scuffle between Congress workers took place. But, no one has indicated the MLA’s involvement in the scuffle or accused him of instigating the fight between Congress workers.

A scuffle between Congress leaders Daljit Singh and Kulwinder Singh Babbal and their supporters had taken place in a party meeting organised to resolve the differences among the party workers, who had opposed the candidature of Gurbinder Singh Atwal from the Bholath constituency on December 25 evening. In the scuffle, Babbal was allegedly manhandled and his turban tossed.

In his complaint, Babbal had said on Rana Gurjit Singh’s directions, his aides manhandled him, tossed his turban and pulled his hair. “They also threatened to kill me. Rana did not only back them but also appreciated their act,” Babbal stated.

Following the complaint, the Kapurthala police had registered a case under non-bailable charges pagainst Rana Gurjeet and his two close aides Daljit Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

The complaint was filed under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajinder Singh said that DSP, Bholath, Navneet Singh Mahal, is investigating the case and he is not aware whether the MLA and any other person booked in the case have applied for bail or not.

DSP Bholath, justifying the delay in the arrest of Congress workers, said, “We are conducting a proper inquiry in the case. Police have recorded statements of Congress workers and have also scanned the CCTV footage to verify the facts before the arrest of a sitting MLA.”

The DSP said, however, so far there is no solid evidence against the MLA of a conspiracy in the turban-tossing case, but the involvement of Daljit and one other leader is clear in the CCTV footage.

“The investigation is still on and it will be completed in coming one or two days,” Mahal said.

Meanwhile, Babbal, accusing the police of being under political pressure, said, “I have filed a complaint before LK Yadav, inspector general (IG) of Jalandhar zone for the MLA’s arrest. If the police fail to make any arrest in coming days, I will approach Punjab and Haryana high court.”