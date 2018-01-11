Turning 18 with HT: ‘I wish we Indians were more tolerant’

At 6’3”, he towers over most people around him but still looks like a boy. He is a fan of both the Assassins Creed and mom-made biryani, has a soft spot for wildlife and enjoys sharing a laugh. This wannabe video games programmer wishes for a cleaner and poverty-free India.

Name: Avi Giri

Born: March 23, 2000

Badge of honour: Head boy, Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh

What turning 18 means to me

It means I will finally get a licence to drive. It also means I’m an adult with a long list of responsibilities. It does make me a bit nervous because this number doesn’t necessarily mean that I have the experience to handle what comes my way.

What I want to be and why

I want to be a programmer in the video games industry. I have been in love with video games ever since I was six when I started playing Pokemon on Nintendo DS, my first hand-held console. I want to be part of the team that develops the next best-selling video game. It will give me immense satisfaction to give others the same pleasure that I get from gaming.

My idea of India

India has a rich culture and heritage. It’s also a country brimming with innovative ideas and new solutions. We have potential for being a superpower because the majority of our population is young.

What makes me happy

I’m happiest when I return home to a biryani surprise by mom. Or when I read a question paper and realise I know it all. Sharing jokes and spending time with friends and family make me happy.

What makes me angry

I don’t get angry easily but I can’t stand bullies. I get frustrated when people are mean to others and don’t even regret their bad behaviour. I get upset when people whine and don’t solve the problems they can.

Fear and fantasy

At times, I have the fear of failing, of not achieving my goals. But it goes away the moment I start studying. As for my fantasy, I’m fond of wildlife and would love to visit all biodiversity hotspots such as the Galápagos Islands, Madagascar, and Costa Rica before some species disappear from this planet. I want to see every possible wildlife destination in the world.

Am I happy where I am?

Look, I’m appearing for the pre-boards right now. The board exams are around the corner and then I have to take entrance exams to engineering colleges. With so many exams lined up, I’m certainly not in a happy place right now.

What money means to me

As a teenager, you don’t have much money. Money means going out with friends for a movie or ordering food. It is a medium of exchange, and is important for a comfortable life. But I don’t think it is good to be greedy.

What makes me proud of India

India has a rich and diverse culture. We have such close-knit families, whose members are always there for one another.

What I can’t live without

I can’t live without food and oxygen. I can’t live without burgers, pizzas, biryani and ice tea. I can’t imagine life without superhero comics. Batman is my favourite.

What social media means to me

It’s a great platform for your thoughts, opinions, feelings, and a great way to remain in touch with current events as they unfold. But there is a downside if you start spending too much time on social media. It’s important to do a balancing act.

Change I want to see in Chandigarh

Chandigarh used to be a very clean city during my childhood but now I notice a lot more pollution, garbage, and traffic. We should live the title of City Beautiful. We should promote public transport and make it regular and punctual. It is doable if officials put their mind to it.

What religion means to me

It is for me a belief which anyone can have. It helps you through difficult times. It helps you to be at peace with yourself, others, and your environment. People must know more about every religion so that they can feel for one another.

My role model and why

He is Elon Musk, a futurist. The world needs more people like him. He is very hard working and is doing a lot for the environment. He went through a lot of failures but never gave up.

Change I want to see in India

I want to live in a cleaner India with zero poverty. I wish we Indians were more tolerant and accepting. Also, we need to heed to the voice of our youth. Right now, ideas given by a young person are usually shot down on the plea that he lacks experience.