Twist in Mukerian double murder, third body found by cops

Police have traced the identities of two unidentified bodies of migrants on Monday who were found in sugarcane fields in Bhatnura Lubana village at Bhogpur-Bholath road on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Kumar and Ajit Singh, of Jammu and Kashmir. The Hoshiarpur police have found another body of Kulbir Singh, of Kartarpur from Mukerian. Kulbir Singh was the third companion of the deceased.

What happened Bodies of Ramesh and Ajit were found in sugarcane fields in Bhatnura Lubana village at Bhogpur-Bholath road on Saturday.

The deceased had bullet injuries, one of them was shot in the head and the other in the stomach.

Certain injuries were also caused due to sharp-edged weapons.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Hoshiarpur police found Kulbir’s body and recovered a driving licence from his pocket. When the police approached his family, they told the police that he was a truck driver and used to export apples from Jammu and Kashmir with his two helpers, working for a contractor.

“Kulbir’s family identified both the bodies as Ramesh Kumar and Ajit Singh, the residents of J&K. The reason for murder will be known after the investigation,” SSP said. They were aged between 30-35 years.

SSP said, “It seems to be a case of personal rivalry. As per the preliminary investigation, their bodies were thrown in the field after the murder.”

“The truck, which used to carry apples is also missing. The accused will be identified soon and a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered against the unidentified accused,” inquiry officer Bhopur station house officer (SHO) Surjit Singh said.