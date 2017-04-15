Two Akali leaders among five of family booked for murder in Tarn Taran

Five members of a family, including two local Akali leaders, have been booked for murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Jeevan Singh of Jahangir village near Tarn Taran, police said on Saturday. Jeevan was found dead on Friday near the village pond.

On complaint of victim's father Jaswinder Singh, the police registered a murder case against five people. Those booked have been identified as Dalbir Singh, and his sister-in-law (brother's wife) Kulwant Kaur, who are active leaders of SC wing of the SAD; Dalbir's wife Kuldeep Kaur, who is sarpanch of Jahangir village and couple’s sons Jaskaran Singh and Raja Singh.

The aggrieved father alleged that the accused killed his son after having a verbal duel with him a few days back. a case has been registered at the Sadar police station, but no accused has been arrested so far.