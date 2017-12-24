Two Chandigarh cops sent to police lines for assaulting woman, kids

Two head constables were sent to the Police Lines on Saturday for allegedly barging into a house and assaulting a woman and children at Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

The action was taken on the complaint on Mintu, a bouncer, against head constables Raj Kumar, posted at the Mauli Jagran police station, and Shiv Dayal of the police control room (PCR).

Mintu also provided the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of his house, showing the head constables assaulting his wife and children on Thursday night.

Mintu alleged that cops had first chased him from Mauli Jagran and then barged into his house.

Mauli Jagran station house officer (SHO) Baldev Kumar said on Thursday a clash took place between one Ranjit and his neighbour Krishna at Mauli Jagran. Krishan had alleged that he had some guests from Shimla at his house when Ranjit started arguing with them owing to some old rivalry.

The argument was allegedly followed by stone pelting and clash between the two groups.

The SHO said Mintu and his aides had come to Ranjit’s house in his vehicle and had fled as the police team reached the spot getting information of the clash. The two head constables along with other cops had followed Mintu.

The police had registered a case against both the groups on Friday on complaints of Krishna and Ranjit. Mintu is also an accused.

“We had received a complaint from Mintu along with CCTV footage of his house. Acting on his complaint, we have sent the two head constables to the police lines,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, east) Satish Kumar. He said the case has already been registered on complaints of both the parties and search is on for other accused.