 Two children drown in Rampura Phul canal | punjab$bhatinda | Hindustan Times
Apr 09, 2017-Sunday
Two children drown in Rampura Phul canal

punjab Updated: Apr 09, 2017 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Family members of children who were drowned in a water canal in Rampura Phul.(Photo HT)

Two children drowned in a canal in Rampura Phul on Sunday morning.

Victims Sanju Nath and Shanty Nath, both aged 10, had gone to take a dip along with their friends Rahul, 9, and Rajinder Singh, 10, and went too deep into the canal.

As the four children began to drown and cried for help, bystanders rescued them and rushed them to hospital, where Sanju and Shanty were declared dead. Rahul is undergoing treatment at the Rampura Phul civil hospital. 

A pall of gloom descended on Nath Basti, where the two kids resided. Cops have handed over their bodies to their kin after conducting inquest proceedings.

