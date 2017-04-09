Two children drown in Rampura Phul canal

Two children drowned in a canal in Rampura Phul on Sunday morning.

Victims Sanju Nath and Shanty Nath, both aged 10, had gone to take a dip along with their friends Rahul, 9, and Rajinder Singh, 10, and went too deep into the canal.

As the four children began to drown and cried for help, bystanders rescued them and rushed them to hospital, where Sanju and Shanty were declared dead. Rahul is undergoing treatment at the Rampura Phul civil hospital.

A pall of gloom descended on Nath Basti, where the two kids resided. Cops have handed over their bodies to their kin after conducting inquest proceedings.