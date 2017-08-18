Two Congmen killed, Akali among three injured in Abohar clash

Two Youth Congress workers were killed and three persons sustained injuries when an Akali leader opened fire at the rival group following a scuffle in Abohar town of Fazilka district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Gurmit Singh (28) of Kundal village and Surinder Singh (29) of Abohar town. They died of bullet injuries.

Reports said Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vishu Kamboj of Balluana in Abohar had a scuffle with Congress worker Jagmandeep Singh (37) a few days back. On Thursday evening, Jagmandeep along with his accomplices arrived at Vishu’s shop. It was learnt that Jagmandeep wanted to teach Vishu a lesson since the latter had hospitalised Prithi Raj, an Akali leader, after he was injured in a clash with Jagmandeep at the block development office on August 9.

The two groups clashed after which Vishu allegedly fired gunshots at the rival group, leaving Jagmandeep’s aides Gurmit, Surinder and Baldev Singh seriously injured. While Gurmeet died on Thursday night, Surinder succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

Till filing of the report, Jagmandeep, Baldev and Vishu were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

It was learnt that both groups were earlier in the Akali Dal but when former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) and Akali leader Gurtej Singh Ghudhiana was denied party ticket in the assembly elections this year, Jagmandeep and others joined the Congress along with him.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Ferozepur range Rajinder Singh and Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ketan Baliram Patil visited the spot and started investigation.

Police have registered cross-FIRs (first information reports) against the two groups.

A case under Sections 302, 307 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Vishu, Prithi Raj, Vijay Kumar and Jasbir Singh on the basis of Jagmandeep’s statement, DIG Patil said.

A case under Sections 307, 324, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against Jagmandeep, Surinder, Gurmeet, Baldev Singh and four unidentified, on the statement of Vishu, he said.

Post-mortem examination was conducted on the deceased and their bodies were handed over to their families.

None of the accused was arrested so far.