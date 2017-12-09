Two ex-MLAs, SGPC member among 58 booked for staging dharna on Patti-Ferozepur road

The Sadar police station of Patti has booked 58 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers, including two of its former MLAs—Virsa Singh Valtoha of Khemkaran and Harmeet Singh Sandhu of Tarn Taran—and a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee—Khushwinder Singh Bhatia—for allegedly sitting on a dharna on the Patti-Ferozepur road in Kot Budha village, 30 km from Tarn Taran on Friday.

The other five identified accused are Gurmukh Singh aka Ghulla of Bhikhiwind (a close aide of former Akali minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, president of the Bhikhiwind nagar panchayat Amarjit Singh Dhillon, personal assistant (PA) of Virsa Singh Valtoha, Sandeep Singh Sugga of Valtoha, sarpanch Harminder Singh of Kalas village, and Jasbir Singh Dhotian of Sarhali while the identity of 50 other accused is yet to be ascertained by the police.

As per the first information report (FIR), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Patti, Sohan Singh, and station house officer of Patti Sadar police station, Rajesh Kakkar, with police party, were patrolling from Bhauwal village to Kot Budha village in search of miscreants.

“When the team reached near Kot Budha village, they found the accused Akali leaders and workers had blocked the traffic by staging a dharna on Kot Budha bridge — connecting Patti and Ferozepur,” reads the FIR.

The FIR said the accused had breached the orders of the district magistrate by staging dharna and blocking the public way.

The SHO said, “A case under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code and 188 of CrPC has been registered against the accused; all are out of arrest.”