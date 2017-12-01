Two get 20-year jail for gangrape of teen in Chandigarh

A local court on Thursday sentenced two men to 20 years in jail for the gangrape of a 16-year-old in July last year.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi also awarded six years’ jail to two juveniles in the case on charges of sexual harassment.

A fine of Rs 55,000 each was imposed on the gangrape convicts while the two juveniles were fined Rs 20,000 each.

Those sentenced to 20 years are Lucky and Ashok, held guilty under section 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while the two juveniles, 16 and 17, were convicted under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

A fifth accused, Baldev, was already declared a proclaimed offender.

The woman, who worked as a domestic help in Sector 50, was returning home after work on July 19 last year when she was dragged into a car by the two men who put a piece of cloth on her mouth.

After she gained consciousness, she said, Lucky was pouring water on her face. She was taken to the Mansa Devi area where Lucky forcibly clicked her photo with one of the two juveniles with a smiling face and threatened to kill her if she did not comply, the prosecution said. Later, they took her to a jungle and told her to undress and clicked her photographs.

Later, they left her on a road. Then, eight days later, she was again picked up from Sector 50 by Lucky who along with Ashok and driver Baldev took her to Ashok’s house and gangraped her. She later told her mother and a case was registered.

However, the defence had argued that the place of crime was never proved and no recovery of knife, car or photographs was made.