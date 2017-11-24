Two get 5-year in jail for sodomy, death in Chandigarh

A local court on Friday sentenced two men to five-year imprisonment for sodomising and on charges of culpable homicide for the death a 35-year-old man last year. Both convicts, Satish Kumar, 21, and Ankit Kumar, 20, were also fined Rs 15,000 each by the court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Attri.

Initially, the case was registered for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, but charges were framed under the relatively lighter section 304 for ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’.

Arrested on January 28, 2016, they tried to first have “unnatural sex” with the victim but, when he resisted, they put a wooden stick in his anus. The murder charge was changed later as the death was due to injuries. The cause of death was “haemorrhage and shock due to laceration of anus, anal canal and portion of rectum, following blunt trauma over the anal region”.

The matter had come to light a day before that, when Ram Variksh, 35, a resident of Housing Board Society, Mohali, who worked as painter, was found lying near traffic lights near Colony Number 5, Chandigarh. Police rushed to the spot and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to an eyewitness, on January 26 he saw two men trying to have unnatural sex with another person (Ram Variksh) in Sector 50. He said he also saw them inserting a stick in the victim’s anus and, when he (the witness) tried to stop them, but they threatened him.

Police found that the accused were strangers to Ram Variksh and had found him in an inebriated condition near Sector 50 when they first robbed him of his articles and later brutalised him.