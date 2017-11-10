Two held with 110-tola gold worth Rs 30 lakh at Amritsar airport

Two Amritsar residents who landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport (SGRDJIA) from Dubai via Delhi were arrested with 1,009 gm (110-tola) gold — in the form of wires — valued at Rs 30 lakh, on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Maninderjit Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, aged between 30-35 years.

“Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and from the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Amritsar, intercepted the two passengers. They were found to be carrying 1,009 gm of Rhodium-coated gold wires concealed in their suitcases,” said Deepak Kumar Gupta, the commissioner of the unit. Rhodium is a precious metal used for plating jewellery to make it brighter, smoother and last longer.

“The father of one of the arrested persons is a resident of Amritsar and is the financer of this smuggling racket. Searches have been conducted at his residence,” Gupta added, refusing to share his name, claiming it would hamper investigation.

“He is absconding and is not cooperating with the investigation. During raids at his residence, incriminating documents/materials have been found,” he added.