Two held with 300 liquor boxes in Phagwara

Two days before the assembly elections, police have arrested two persons and recovered 300 boxes of liquor, a Mahindra Scorpio car from their possession during a raid here on Thursday.

The arrested have been identified as Baldev Raj of Jalandhar and Hari Ram, a native of Bihar. Both were hiding the liquor bottles in a field for distribution in Bhogpur village on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by station house officer (SHO) of Rawalpindi Inderjit Singh raided in Bhogpur village and arrested the accused red-handed with the liquor bottles.

Station house officer Inderjit said that a police team raided the premises and has recovered 223 boxes of Officer Choice brand and 77 boxes of Blue Bird brands from the possession of the accused.

“Both the accused were asked to present a valid document for the liquor but they failed to do so,”the station house officer Inderjit Singh said.