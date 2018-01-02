Two killed, 14 injured in mishaps due to fog in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog engulfed Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday morning, leading to the death of two motorcycle-borne youths and injuring 14 bus passengers in accidents caused due to poor visibility. The region is expected to get respite from foggy conditions only by the weekend when rain is forecast.

The two youths, Navjot Singh, 22, and Davinder Singh, 23, of Madhopur village were killed when they failed to notice the private school bus parked on the road. Police said the bus driver had overtaken them and suddenly stopped the bus to pick up students, which the mobike rider failed to see. The bus driver drove away but he has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

In another accident, a Haryana Roadways bus veered off the Beri road in Jhajjar district due to poor visibility early on Tuesday, leaving 14 passengers injured.

Road traffic moved at a snail’s pace as Hisar shivered at 3.5 degrees Celsius, Sirsa at 5.5 degrees and Rohtak at 6 degrees Celsius. Adampur in neighbouring Punjab recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

The fog disrupted life in Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts and the situation improved around noon. Patiala recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius.

Air, rail traffic hit

Eight flights were delayed and two cancelled from Amritsar on Tuesday. Four Amritsar-Delhi flights, the Amritsar-Ashgabat flight of Turkmenistan Airline, Amritsar-Bangalore flight of Indigo Airline, the Amritsar-Mumbai flight of Spice Jet and Amritsar-Singapore flight of Scoot were delayed due to low visibility. Two Amritsar-Delhi flights of Indigo and Jet Airways have been cancelled. Trains were running late by up to eight hours. These included the Ganganagar-Haridwar Express and the Dadar Express.

Raj Singh, the Met department head at Hisar, said dense fog was forecast in Haryana, Punjab and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) for two more days.

In view of the cold and fog, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district administration closed all schools till Saturday. Schools will open at 10am in Kapurthala and 10.30am in Jalandhar.

Good for crops

“Though the fog is good for wheat as it prevents frost, it becomes a problem for commuters. The sudden dip in the temperature and snowfall in the hills has led to the fog in the plains,” he said.

Jalandhar district agriculture officer Naresh Kumar Gulati said the chilly weather was a boon for Rabi crops.

The Met department at Adampur near Jalandhar has forecast showers on Saturday that could provide relief from the foggy and chilly weather with the minimum staying between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius over the next three days.