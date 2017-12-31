Two killed in Phagwara road accident amid dense fog

Two persons were killed when the bike they were travelling on was hit by a tipper from behind amid dense fog on Sunday in Phagwara.

The two victims, who were identified as Manak Kumar (18) and Harjinder Singh (20) of Jalandhar, died on the spot due to head injuries. Police said both were on their way towards Jalandhar from Ludhiana when the accident took place near Chahoki town near Phagwara.

Police added that as per eyewitness, the tripper driver failed to see the bike due to dense fog leading to the mishap. The tipper driver, however, managed to flee from the spot.

A case against the unidentified tipper driver on charges of rash driving and murder have been registered.