Two killed in road accident in Phagwara

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Barna village; case registered

punjab Updated: Dec 10, 2017 14:15 IST
Two men were killed after the scooter they were riding on was hit by a pick-up vehicle here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place last evening near Barna village here, said Jasbir Singh, investigating officer at Sadar police station.

The deceased were identified as Harjit Singh (18) and Sanjiv Kumar (21), Singh said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the driver of the pick-up vehicle, he said.

