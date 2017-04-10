 Two killed, three injured in Chandigarh after drunk drivers ram vehicles into each other | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Two killed, three injured in Chandigarh after drunk drivers ram vehicles into each other

punjab Updated: Apr 10, 2017 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Two killed

The deceased — Mukesh, 18 and Pinku, 25, — were Burail residents and worked at the Burger Point in Sector 36.(Karun Sharma/HT)

In a mishap where both the parties had taken to the road allegedly after drinking, two young lives were lost and three injured after an Innova rammed into their two bikes in Sector 34, in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased — Mukesh, 18 and Pinku, 25, — were Burail residents and worked at the Burger Point in Sector 36. The injured have been identified as Mukesh Verma, Parmod and Vinod. Parmod and Vinod were on one bike, while the other three were on a separate bike that the deceased Mukesh was driving. Police claim that the five had gone on a drinking binge after work about 11pm on Saturday.

The Innova driver Raj Singh, of Badmajra village in SAS Nagar, has been arrested. Police claim that he was also drunk at the time of the accident.

‘Innova hit the bikes two times’

Police sources claim that the Innova, driven by Raj, first hit the bike on which Parmod and Vinod were travelling near Canara bank in Sector 34. After an argument, the five friends on two bikes moved on.

The police, however, claim that an inebriated Raj followed the bikers and rammed into them again near Hotel Orange in Sector 35. The impact of the collision was such that the Innova hit an electric pole and got stuck and its tyres burst.

“We have arrested Raj Singh of Badmajra village in SAS Nagar. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal liberty of others), and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered,” said Sector 34 SHO Paramjit Kaur.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you