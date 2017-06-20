Two labourers dead, six others injured as truck overturns in Jalandhar

Two migrant labourers were killed and six others sustained injuries when a gravel laden truck carrying them overturned after its driver lost control in Kapur village near Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway on Tuesday morning.

According to Maqsudan police, a scooter tried overtook the truck and the driver Aalam took a sharp turn to avoid impact but lost control of the tipper and the truck overturned, trapping other labourers.

The victims are identified as cousin brothers Sunil Kumar (21) and Rupesh Kumar (19) of Kachra village in Saharsa district in Bihar.

The truck driver Aalam (30) of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh managed to flee away from the spot. The villagers with the help of police and JCB machine brought out the injured who were trapped.

Police said, labourers were employed with Aggarwal Constructions in Bidhipur and a total of 10 workers accompanied Aalam on the truck to Patara village for the construction work of a road.

After getting the information, SHO Surjeet Singh rushed there with his team at the spot and started rescue operation with the help of villagers.

Sunil and Rupesh died on the spot while others injured Raja Kumar (19), Phool Chand (45), Shubham Kumar (19), Anil Kumar (25) and Roshan Kumar (22), Chander (20) of Kehap village in Saharsa district, Bihar, were taken to the civil hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to civil hospital and their families have been notified.