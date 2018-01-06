Two minor students commit suicide in Punjab’s Moga

Two minors allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison in Punjab’s Moga district on Saturday.

The two were students of Class 12 at a local school in Moga’s Jawahar Singh Wala village. They reportedly consumed poison at a vacant plot near the school after attending their classes.

The matter came to light after passerby informed the school management about them. They were later rushed to a private hospital in Nihal Singh Wala, which in turn referred them to civil hospital, Moga. The boy was declared brought dead while the girl died during the treatment.

Police said the boy’s father is a head constable in Punjab Police, whereas the girl’s father died three years back. They added that they are investigating the matter to find the reason for the suicides.

The boy is survived by three siblings and his parents, while the girl is survived by a brother, a sister and her mother.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother said she is unaware why her daughter committed suicide and added that there was no problem in the family.

Deputy superintendent of police Subegh Singh said, “We have recorded statements of the family members and are investigating the case.”

Police have also initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.