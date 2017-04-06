Two SC judges’ sons object to their names on Punjab panel

The sons of two Supreme Court judges have written to the Punjab government objecting to their names on the lawyers’ panel finalised by the state for defending its disputes in the Supreme Court and other courts outside Chandigarh.

Raktim Gogoi, son of justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Saket Sikri, son of justice AK Sikri, in separate letters, stated that the Punjab government did not take their consent before including them in the panel.

Another senior SC advocate Rakesh Dwivedi was quoted in reports saying his consent was also not obtained by the state. Senior advocate of Punjab and Haryana high court Deepinder Singh Patwalia has also turned down the government offer of inclusion in the panel.

State advocate general Atul Nanda and additional chief secretary, home affairs and justice, NS Kalsi could not be contacted for comments. Special secretary, home and justice RK Kaushik, who had issued the controversial letter on panel to various departments refused to comment on the issue.

A senior state government official who wished not to be named told Hindustan Times that the names of Raktim Gogoi and Saket Sikri were on the panel of previous SAD-BJP government as well. “We have added and removed some names. But majority of the names on the panel are same. As their names were not being included for the first time, the consent was not obtained,” the official said.

The government had last week come out with the list of 76 lawyers including Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal, P Chidamabaram, Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari and Tarunvir Kehar, son of chief justice of India JS Khehar.