U-turn by AAP candidate HS Walia, apologises for comments against volunteers

Taking a U- turn from his stand of exposing the volunteers on December 9 in a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the cantonment constituency HS Walia, apologised to the party ticket aspirant Rajbir Kaur and her husband Gurmail Singh on Tuesday.

Walia apologised for his comment that Singh was suspended from police department over corruption charges.

The move reportedly came few days after AAP 's Punjab affairs in- charge Sanjay Singh held a meeting with Walia and other party leaders from the constituency. As per information Sanjay Singh had asked Walia to ask for forgiveness.

Walia said, “I had no intension to hurt anyone.” He also claimed that he has never taken name of any other leader but he felt sorry .

He appealed to the volunteers to help in making the party making strong in the elections. Walia also denied allegations of paying Rs 10 lakh for the ticket. He claimed that it is the party’s decision and he has not paid a single penny for the ticket.

While one of ticket aspirant Major Singh told “The party has asked Walia to apologise unconditionally and despite the fact that he has taken back his words, we will not seek votes for him in the constituency at any cost.”

On December 8, several party volunteers including former Indian hockey captain Rajbir Kaur, former journalist Major Singh, former Indian hockey player Jagdeep Gill, Inderjeet Singh Bhalla, Jasbir Kaur Gill, former NRI sabha president Jasvir Singh Shergill, Sukhnain, Narinder Singh Chawla and Atam Prakash Singh Babloo had alleged that AAP, which originated from India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, has turned into an MNC owned by corporate ‘gharanas’ and Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh are its CEOs in Punjab who don’t listen to anybody.

The leaders had alleged that Walia carried a ‘sting’ of few senior leaders while giving them Rs 10 lakh in his house.