Udaan project to take off again in Punjab govt schools

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has directed district education officers (DEOs) to relaunch the ‘Udaan’ project in government schools in Punjab to enhance the general knowledge (GK) level of the students of Class 6 to 12.

The project was designed in August 2012 by Devi Dyal, a teacher of government school at Benra village in Sangrur district, wherein students were taught ten objective type questions on daily basis. Also, GK tests were conducted on a regular basis in the school.

The then director general of school education (DGSE), Kahan Singh Pannu, appreciated the project and introduced it across the state in 2013-14, but it was shelved a year later when Pannu was transferred to another department.

On Wednesday, the education department formed a four-member team to reintroduce the project and directed all DEOs to start it again.

As per the new guidelines, the students will be divided into three groups — Class 6 to 8, Class 9 and 10, and Class 11 and 12. These groups will be given five questions of GK daily.

For students of Class 6 to 10, 60% of these questions will be taken from their syllabus and 40% from GK and current affairs. For students of Class 11 and 12, all questions will pertain to GK and current affairs.

Talking to HT, SCERT director Jarnail Singh said, “DEOs have been told to implement the project in all government schools and the questions will be provided from Friday (December 1) onwards.”

Devi Dyal, who is also a member of experts’ team, said they had urged education secretary Krishan Kumar to revive the Udaan project and it took several meetings to get a nod for its relaunch.

“We noticed that private schools were providing books to students to enhance their general knowledge. But the students of government schools had no option. Therefore, we decided to recommend that the Udaan project be revived in state-run schools. Now, it will be started in all government schools,” said Dyal, who is a mathematics teacher.

Hailing the relaunch of the project, Sangrur district education officer Harkanwal Kaur said it will be very beneficial for the students as it will enhance their level of general awareness.