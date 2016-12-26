Udham Singh’s belongings still in England

Although foundation stone of the memorial of Shaheed Udham Singh was laid by the Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday, on the eve of martyr’s 118th birth anniversary, the belongings of Udham Singh are still in England.

As per an RTI reply, Udham Singh’s diaries, knife, revolver and ammunition are in the possession of the United Kingdom law enforcement authorities.

English government has conveyed that the articles were used as evidences and cannot be returned. “Punjab government had written to their government in 2004 for the belongings but after that there was no correspondence between the England and Punjab government,” said, Jatinder Jain, who filed the RTI.

He said, “Successive governments have been doing politics to get mileage but the current state government has not written even a single letter in last 10 years.”

However, advocate HC Aroa has filed a PIL in Punjab and Haryana High Court to emphasise on the demand to return martyr’s belongings to India. “The hearing is in January and the government will file status of its action taken to bring these articles,” advocate Arora said.

“The ashes of the martyr were brought to India and the articles will be brought as well. The efforts are being made by the Centre government” said Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who laid the foundation stone of the memorial of Shaheed Udham Singh on Sunday in Sunam.

Udham Singh was present in the Jallianwala Bagh on the fateful Baisakhi, April 13, 1919, when a peaceful assembly of people was fired upon by General Reginald Edward Harry Dyer. To avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, revolutionary Udham Singh killed Sir Michael Francis O’Dwyer, who was Lieutenant Governor of Punjab at that time, in London in 1940.