UK resident Johal worked as fund-raiser for killing of right-wing leaders in Punjab: Cops

Amid outcry over arrest of UK national Jagtar Singh Johal in the case of targeted killings in the state, the Punjab Police claimed Johal was not only a key conspirator but also a fund-raiser.

“Johal not only personally knew hitmen Hardeep Singh Shera and Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian, who killed RSS and other right-wing leaders, but also provided them money to buy weapons to strike at the targets. He was deeply involved in the conspiracy and we have enough evidence to prove that. Even Johal has admitted during his interrogation,” a senior official involved in the investigations into the case told Hindustan Times.

As per police sources, the last payment Johal made was of 4000 pounds, which he gave to Jammu resident Jimmy Singh, another UK resident accused in the case, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on November 1 from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi, while he was coming back from UK after spending several years.

Jimmy, the sources said, purchased weapons involved in the shooting and gave it to Shera and Ramandeep.

The sources claimed that Johal has confessed that he had collected money through fund-raising for his magazine, based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“Johal, who used to work as an ideologue to radicalise Sikh youth on Facebook, was also in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistan Zindabad Force militant Harmeet alias Happy Phd. Even he arranged a person from a third country to train Ramandeep and Shera. More details are awaited on this aspect,” the investigators told HT.

POLICE RUBBISH TORTURE CLAIMS

Meanwhile, senior officials overseeing the probe refuted claims that Johal was tortured or given electric shocks during his interrogation. They said his medical examination is being done as sought by his counsel in the court.

“The outcry over the issue is unfortunate. We are quite sure about Johal’s role in the case. Now, we have enough evidence to prove that,” said a DGP-rank official.

COPS LOOKING INTO BRITISH GOVT’S ROLE

He said the police are also looking into the British government’s role in the case. “We have enough leads with us that the British government was aware about such plots being run on their land and the mingling of ISI sleuths with the Sikh extremists in that country. ”

He added, “When terror hits their country they do everything in the name of national security. Now, when we have arrested their national for spreading terror in our country, they are defending the accused.”

Referring to the 2009 killing of RSS leader Rulda Singh, the police officials claimed that it was also planned in UK but the country never co-operated with the Punjab Police to nab the two accused, who were UK residents and fled to that country after the murder.

HITMAN RAMANDEEP, KLF CHIEF’S REMAND EXTENDED

Meanwhile, a Moga court on Wednesday extended the police remand of hitman Ramandeep Singh, an accused in targeted killings, and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo.

The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Pushpinder Singh, extended Ramandeep’s remand till November 18 and that of Mintoo’s till November 17.