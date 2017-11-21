Unease of doing business in Chandigarh a grave issue: Pawan Bansal

Expressing concern over the low score of Chandigarh in the state-wise business reforms ranking released by the commerce and industry ministry, former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said that it was time to cut off the red tapism and slash excessive bureaucracy and policies framed to provide a conducive environment for the aspiring micro, small and medium enterprises in Chandigarh.

“There was a time when Chandigarh attracted industries because of better the facilities it offered to them. But the situation has changed. Now even starting any small business or continue with an existing one here is not easy,” Bansal said.

The former MP also expressed disappointment over UT’s Industrial Advisory Committee, a 28-member body headed by UT adviser, lying defunct.

The ministry concerned is likely to release the ranking for ease of doing business by January.