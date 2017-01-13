Unfazed by EC complaint, Kejriwal asks voters to accept money from parties but vote for AAP

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday again asked voters in Punjab to take the money “offered” by political parties but “fool” them by voting only for the Aam Aadmi Party, barely four days after the Goa poll chief took cognisance of a a similar remark and sent a report to the election commission.

“The state goes to polls on February 4. All parties will give you money. Accept it, but vote only for AAP,” he said during a road show here. The Goa chief electoral officer had on January 9 said they had received information about Kejriwal asking people to accept money to vote and sent a report to the Election Commission of India for further action.

Kejriwal said if AAP formed government in Punjab, it will “bring the industry back to the state and ensure that the local residents are given jobs”. He alleged that Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were hand in glove and took turns to plunder the state. He rebutted allegations that his party was behind the shoe attack on Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in Muktsar on Wednesday and the attack on deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s convoy in Fazilka district on Monday. He said: “The attacks were manifestation of the public’s anger against the SAD-BJP government.”

Notice for code violation

The AAP has also been issued a notice for poll code during the road show of Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Due to the rally, many roads in the city were blocked. A stage was set up, covering half of the Cantonment Road at Garha. As Kejriwal’ s road show was in violation of the guidelines of the election commission, the party was issued a notice.

As per the ECI orders the road shows should be permitted only on holidays and during non-peak hours on the routes,with no hospitals and markets nearby.

Kejriwal addressed people in an open jeep in the middle of the road at Shastri Market Chowk. Returning officer (Cantonment) RP Singh told HT that notice has been issued to AAP for blocking the road at Garha . He, however, said the AAP had permission for road show. Returning officer (Central) Rajiv Verma said videography of the road show has been done and action will be taken after going through it.