Unfazed Khalsa varsity says it will go ahead with admissions

Even as the clouds of uncertainty loom over the future of the Amritsar-based Khalsa university, the governing council of the varsity on Tuesday made it clear that it will go ahead with the admission process for the next academic session.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had on Monday said his government will scrap the private varsity status to the Khalsa university by repealing the 2016 Act passed by the assembly when the SAD-BJP government was in power.

“The university will go ahead with admissions in graduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses in the next session,” said Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who is pro-chancellor of the Khalsa University.

The varsity had started its first session in August last year after the Act was put in place and currently around 300 students are enrolled in various courses. Scrapping of the varsity status will directly impact these students apart from staff members and other officials engaged by the varsity.

Earlier, Amarinder had promised to scrap any law that tinkered with the heritage status of the 125-year-old institution.

Behind the move is an ongoing power struggle between the two political families of Punjab — former Patiala royals and the Majithias — who are also bound together through matrimonial alliances. The Majithias had staged a coup by taking control of the college management when the Akalis were in power and former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal’s father-in-law Satyajit Majithia became the head of the Khalsa College governing council.

Its control was earlier with Amarinder’s family which had also made generous grants for the college.

“The scrapping of the UGC-recognised university will have adverse impact on the education sector. Amarinder is a man of high integrity and wisdom. I’m sure he will rise above political lines and take a favourable decision,” said Chhina.

Chhina who is also member of the governing council, said the institute is not running purely on private university patron. The operations are managed by a Trust. The governing council is elected every five years through democratic process,” he added.

He also stated that the Khalsa varsity Act in no way dilutes the heritage character of the iconic institution.

“There is no question of diluting the heritage character. The Khlasa College is an autonomous entity and will remain so. The college will be affiliated to the GNDU,” added Chhina.

A KCGC spokesperson said: “If the legislation is scrapped, then the university should not be blamed for wasting one year of nearly 300 students, who will have to enrol in some another varsity.”