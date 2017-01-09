Union Budget date will not be changed: Arun Jaitley

Union finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday made it clear that the Union budget will be announced as planned on February 1.

Jaitley, who was talking to mediapersons after a rally organised to receive the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Sankalp Yatra’ in Amritsar, said: “It had been decided months back that the budget date will be advanced from February 28 to February 1. The main idea behind it is to ensure expenditure under the new budget begins on April 1.”

The Opposition wants the Union budget to be postponed in view of assembly elections in five states from February 4. The parties have even approached the election commission, alleging the budget just before the polls will influence voters.

Read more

“It has never been seen that dates of the budget are changed for the state elections. In accordance with the old tradition, their will be no change made to the budget date,” said Jaitley.

Talking on demonetisation, the Union minister claimed the situation had normalised and adequate number of bank notes had been pushed into the economy to ensure people didn’t face any hassle. On increase in the amount of withdrawals, he said: “We all will come to know about it when it is announced.”

‘BJP CANDIDATES’ LIST WITHIN 4 DAYS’

Claiming the Akali-BJP combine will complete a hat-trick in Punjab, Jaitley said the BJP will declare its candidates within three to four days.

“The SAD-BJP has taken up a range of development projects in the state in the past 10 years, and it is with this development agenda that we will enter the polls,” he said.

The Union minister also slammed the Congress, alleging that its wrong policies led to militancy in the state.