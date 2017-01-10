Urmur SAD candidate, Arbinder Singh Rasoolpur, served notice for poll code violation

The SAD candidate from Urmur, Arbinder Singh Rasoolpur was served a notice for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) on Monday . The candidate was served notice for distributing calendars displaying Punjab government’s populist schemes and pictures of Sikh gurus .

Rasoolpur, however, claimed that he had stopped calendar distribution after Supreme Court’s verdict that demanding votes on the basis of caste and religion will amount to corrupt practice under the Representation of the People Act.

The New Year calendar published by Rassolpur also carries pictures of chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

On receiving a complaint, Urmur assistant returning officer (ARO) Satwinder Pal Singh issued a show cause notice to the candidate, asking him to file a reply regarding the matter by 4 pm in the evening.

Rasoolpur replied that the said calendars were printed and handed out before the SC ruling and enforcement of MCC.

The ARO said that the matter will be investigated.