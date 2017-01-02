UT admn to fill Sukhna Lake with 7 tubewells from Jan 15; diverting supply from seven sectors

The UT administration has decided to supply water from seven tubewells to fill the Sukhna Lake from January 15. The decision will divert 2 Million Gallons a Day (MGD) (around 1 crore litre) from the supply of Sectors 19, 20 and 26-30. The lake’s water level needs to rise by nearly 3 feet.

The quantity of water to be put into the lake (2 MGD) usually caters to 14,000 households or around 70,000 people. All the tubewells to be deployed are located near the lake. Interestingly, the city already faces a shortage of 29 Million Gallons Daily (MGD) of water.

According to a report from the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, one of the major reasons for the loss of water in the lake is evaporation. Poor rainfall also led to the low water level. The water-holding capacity of the lake has also drastically reduced due to sand deposits.

The administration has given the contract to execute the plan and waterlines are being laid for the discharge of seven tubewells to Sukhna Lake. Previously, these tubewells were supplying water to the Sector-26 pumping station from where it was supplied to these sectors.

“Beginning, January 15, we will fill the lake through tubewell water. The contract has been given and the filling will be done in the winter months,” said UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand.

THE BACKGROUND

The decision has been taken after the Punjab and Haryana high court asked the UT administration to look for solutions to increase the level of water in the Sukhna. To this, UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand had assured the court that the receding level of water can be filled supplying water from seven tubewells, located near the lake during four months of winters.