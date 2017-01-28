UT: Family court to get separate room, medical expert soon

The family court in the Chandigarh district courts complex will soon have additional facilities. The court of additional district and sessions judge, Neerja Kalson, has written to sessions judge Balbir Singh raising demands for increased equipment and facility for the family court.

Justice Kalson has emphasised the need for add-ons as per the requirements stated in the Family Court Courts Act, 1984, regarding cases pertaining to family disputes pending in her court.

As per Section 9 of The Family Courts Act, 1984, it is the duty of the court to make efforts for settlement. Referring to the provision of the act, a request for having a separate room next to the court was made.

Secondly, a request for social welfare agency and a counsellor was mentioned as per the provisions of Sections 5 and 6 of the Act. Sections 5 and 6 provide for rules counsellors and other employees required to assist a family court in discharge of its functions.

Moving on, the demand for a medical expert as per Section 12 of the Act was also stated in the letter. Furthermore, assistance of female lady constable, if need be, has also been requested for.

Lastly, the demand for a TV/ LCD was also made. Similarly, the requirement for a crèche/ children complex was also requested for couples who have young children accompanying them to case hearings.

Keeping in view the requirements made by the family court in public interest, it is reliably learnt that sessions judge Balbir Singh has allowed the same and work has been initiated in this regard. Sources said that a meeting had been held to process the same.