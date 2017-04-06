UT policy for web­-based taxis gets nod, passenger safety top priority

The UT administration on Wednesday approved the policy for web-based taxis operating in the city, making provision for cashless treatment the taxi aggregator will provide to a passenger in case of injury and making it mandatory for all cars to install panic buttons that will be linked with police control room.

Nearly 6,000 web-based taxis, mostly attached with Ola and Uber, ply in the city.

The panic button provision has been made keeping in mind the safety of passengers, especially women, and if a driver tries to tamper with it, an alert will be sounded to PCR.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSURANCE FOR CARS

The policy draft, approved by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday, has asked the taxi aggregators to ensure that all cars have commercial vehicle insurance that covers passengers.

The aggregator will arrange for cashless treatment of the occupants, including driver, if the vehicle meets with an accident. KK Jindal, secretary transport, Chandigarh, said, “We will make sure the policy that was approved is implemented in letter and spirit.”

OTHER POLICY FEATURES Only cabs with compressed natural gas (CNG) engines will be allowed

Cabs not older than five years will be allowed

The word “taxi” to be displayed in yellow-colour in all cars

Taxis to have GPS and mobile-charger point for passengers

Cabs from Punjab and Haryana entering Chandigarh to pay ₹1,000 quarterly fee to UT administration

A taxi aggregator cannot make change in fare without giving a 30-day notice in advance to state transport authority (STA)

RIDER TO GET DRIVER INFO WITH PICTURE

The policy ensures that a clear picture of the driver and a picture or description of the vehicle and other details are sent to the passenger via on-demand technology for verification purpose.

The policy also says that the aggregator should include a feature in the mobile application so that the passengers could share their location with at least two persons they know.

It also provides for including a mobile application feature enabling the passenger to send an SoS alert to the emergency response centre established by the aggregator.

Also, if the aggregator receives a written complaint with reasonable allegations from a passenger submitted through an email against the driver, the latter should be suspended pending investigation.

RADIO CAB POLICY IN PLACE SINCE 2006

The administration had approved a policy for radio cabs (such as Mega Cab, Fab Cab and RBTS Cab) in 2006. One can book a radio cab by making a simple call while the web-based taxis can be booked by using mobile application only. The fare was fixed at Rs 23 for a kilometre.