Valmiki remark row: Rakhi Sawant appears in Ludhiana court, granted bail

A local court granted regular bail to actor Rakhi Sawant in a case related to objectionable remarks by her against Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana.

Sawant appeared in the court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta at 3:15 pm and submitted a bail bond with a surety of ₹1 lakh. One Harchand Singh presented himself as a surety of the actor. The case will now come up for hearing on September 19.

On August 19, sessions judge Gurbir Singh had allowed her plea seeking extension of time to appear before the trial court, and directed her to appear on or before August 25.

Judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta on August 7 had issued fresh non-bailable arrest warrants against her after she failed to appear in court. The court had ordered the police to arrest Sawant by September 5, but she was given time to surrender by August 25.

Ludhiana-based advocate Narinder Adiya had filed a complaint against Sawant on July 9 last year, claiming her comments, allegedly made on a private television channel, had hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community.

The actor had tendered an unconditional apology to the Valmiki community after its members voiced outrage over her alleged remarks. She was later booked under Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting religious sentiments.