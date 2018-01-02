Varnika Kundu opts for Chandigarh police’s pick-and-drop facility on New Year’s Eve

Varnika Kundu, a local disc jockey who made headlines after taking on her stalkers in August last year, was among four women who availed themselves of the UT police’s pick-and-drop facility on New Year’s Eve.

The police control room (PCR) staff was asked to make rounds of the city to offer assistance to women seen waiting for cabs on roadside or outside clubs and hotels in the city. This was done to prevent any incident of crime against women.

Varnika, daughter of a senior Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, was waiting outside a hotel in Sector 34, waiting for her Uber ride, when a PCR vehicle stopped near her.

The two women cops in the vehicle asked Varnika if they could help her reach her destination. Varnika and her friend then asked them to drop them to a hotel in Sector 10.

“The two women cops were very cordial. They insisted on dropping us to our destination,” Varnika told HT.

Varnika was driving back to her home in Panchkula on the night of August 4 when Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar started followed her car in their SUV from Sector 7. The two were arrested at the Housing Board light point soon after she called the police. Vikas and Ashish are facing trial for stalking and attempt to kidnap.