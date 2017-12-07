Varnika Kundu stalking case: HC allows Barala to appear for law exam

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday allowed Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, to appear in an exam, but in police custody.

The high court bench of justice Lisa Gill acted in the petition of Barala, who has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking bail in the case of stalking DJ Varnika Kundu, daughter of IAS officer VS Kundu.

He had sought bail for an exam of law course, which he is pursuing from Kurukshetra University. The exam is on December 18 and the matter has been posted for hearing on December 20.

Barala, 23, is the main accused in the August 5 incident when he and his friend, Ashish Kumar, a co-accused, allegedly stalked Varnika and tried blocking her car.

She called Chandigarh Police and got the duo apprehended. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident. Both were booked under section 354D (stalking) of the IPC and under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Later, police added sections of attempted kidnap too.

On September 21, the trial court chargesheeted both the accused for kidnap bid, stalking and wrongful restraint.