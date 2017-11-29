Varnika Kundu stalking case: HC defers hearing on plea of Vikas Barala till December 7

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday deferred hearing on bail plea of Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief, Subhash Barala, in the stalking case of disc jockey Varnika Kundu, the daughter of IAS officer VS Kundu.

The high court bench of justice Lisa Gill posted the matter for hearing on December 7. His bail plea was rejected for the fourth time in a row by a Chandigarh trial court on November 13. This is for the first time that Barala is in high court.

Barala (23), is the main accused in August 5, incident, and his friend, Ashish Kumar, a co-accused, who allegedly stalked Varnika and tried blocking her car. She called Chandigarh Police and got the duo apprehended. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident. Both were booked under Section 354D (stalking) of the IPC and under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Later, police added sections of attempt to kidnap too.

On September 21, the trial court chargesheeted both the accused for kidnap bid, stalking and wrongful restraint.

The bail plea has been filed on grounds that since charges had already been framed against him and investigation is complete, Barala’s custody is not required. The petitioner has also argued that case the statements given by Varnika Kundu and her father, VS Kundu, had contradictions. They might have chased Varnika’s car, but it does not mean that the duo were intending to cause any harm to her or kidnap her, it has been argued. Other grounds taken are –that there are 37 witnesses in the case and the trial would take some time to complete, if not granted bail this would amount to punishment for him, it has been argued. The police had maintained before trial court that even though charges have been framed, it does not mean it does not change the circumstances.