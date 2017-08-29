Varnika Kundu stalking case: Vikas Barala, Ashish Kumar denied bail

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief subash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were denied bail by a Chandigarh court in the Varnika Kundu stalking case on Tuesday.

Chandigarh disc jockey Varnika Kundu was allegedly stalked by a couple of drunk men who, she says, followed her in their car and then banged on the door of her car so that they could get in or drag her out.

These men were then identified as Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar.

After the incident, Kundu stood up for herself and her Facebook post on the incident went viral. Her father, a senior bureaucrat, also put out a strongly worded statement.