Vehicles of top notch officials plying without GPS in Jalandhar

Even though mayor Sunil Jyoti and municipal commissioner GS Khehra have promised to bring transparency, in the working of the civic body on different occasions, but they have certainly excused themselves along with some selected officials from falling under the radar.

Sources informed HT that municipal corporation Jalandhar had installed global positioning system (GPS) devices in official vehicles in January. But,the conveyance of almost all the top notch officials was left from the same. The GPS device enables one to keep the track of the vehicles, to eliminate idle time, reduce over speeding and decrease fuel consumption.

As per information, officials whose government vehicles are without GPS devices include mayor Sunil Jyoti, municipal commissioner GS Khaira, superintendent engineer building and roads (B&R) Kulvinder Singh, superintendent engineer operation and maintenance (O&M) Lakhwinder Singh, executive engineer (XEN) Satinder Kumar, municipal town planner (MTP) Parampal Singh, XEN Ashwani Chaudhary, XEN Rajnish Dogra and XEN Harvinder Kumar.

Sources informed that even additional commissioner Jasbir Singh had earlier expressed reluctance in getting a GPS tracking system incorporated in his official vehicle. Currently, there are around 30 official vehicles in MCJ. It is to be mentioned here that two months back, municipal corporation had signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with BSNL worth Rs 1 crore for three years.

The agreement includes creating an online portal, GPS facility and giving monitoring infrastructure. Since the transparency mechanism adopted by municipal corporations was also one of the parameters to be checked under Swachh Survekshan survey 2017, the MCJ officials this month rushed in enabling most of its machineries and officials vehicles with GPS devices so that they could include the same in the detailed project report (DRP) that was to be submitted to the Quality Council of India (QCI) under the survey.