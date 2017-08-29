Verdict on Rampal Live: Court to pronounce verdict on the engineer-turned godman today

In November 2014, Rampal Dass holed up inside his ashram in Haryana and tens of thousands of his followers — armed with stones and clubs — fought off an army of police and paramilitary personnel from arresting him.

After a week-long stand-off and the death of six people, police nabbed Rampal on an arrest warrant issued for repeatedly ignoring court summons. The episode triggered new cases against the so-called godman, including for murder, attempted murder, sedition, rioting and illegal detention. A Hisar court is likely to deliver the verdict in connection with the two cases against the self-styled godman, the head of Satlok Ashram in Barwala, and his followers on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates:

12:16 pm: Judgement proceedings likely to begin at 2.30pm

12:14 pm: Rampal to be taken to court from Central Jail-2 around 2pm.

12:06 pm: The verdict is to be announced by additional district sessions judge Mukesh Kumar.

Charges against the godman

A case was registered against Rampal and his followers three years back under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty).

Another case was registered against Rampal and his followers — Purshotam Dass, Raj Kumar, Mohinder Singh, Rajender Singh, Rahul and 30-40 other persons under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be guilty of the offence), 188 (disobedient to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 342 (wrongfully confining any person).

Background

In November 2014, Rampal Dass holed up inside his 12-acre ashram in Haryana and tens of thousands of his followers — armed with stones and clubs — fought off an army of police and paramilitary personnel from arresting him. After a week-long stand-off and the deaths of six people at the Satlok Ashram, police nabbed Rampal on an arrest warrant issued for repeatedly ignoring court summons.

The episode triggered new cases against the so-called godman, including for murder, attempted murder, sedition, rioting and illegal detention.

Who is Rampal?

Rampal was born to a farmer at a village in Sonepat district of Haryana. Breaking from the traditional occupation, he did a diploma from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nilokheri, Karnal. He grew popular after touring Haryana as a bhajan singer, and then drew on his following within the Kabir sect to set up his Satlok Ashram (religious centre) in 1999.

His website says Rampal left his “job after having worked for 18 years, so that the people could be shown the true path”.

Run-ins with law

Rampal first ran into trouble for derogatory remarks against Arya Samaj. In 2006, he and his followers had violent clashes with supporters of the Arya Samaj. The clash claimed the life of a 20-year-old man and Rampal was arrested along with 38 of his followers on murder charges.

(with inputs from agencies)