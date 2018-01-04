Verka milk, dairy products to enter Delhi market

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, or Milkfed, has decided to launch its Verka-branded fresh milk and milk products in the Delhi market.

The decision was taken at a meeting of top officers of the cooperative department on Thursday, where additional chief secretary (cooperation) and Milkfed chairman DP Reddy, and Milkfed managing director Manjit Singh Brar were present. In Delhi, Verka will compete with dominant player Mother Dairy as well as Amul, and targets selling 1 lakh litres of milk by the year-end.

Reddy said 2017 was a watershed year for Milkfed and milk procurement saw a record spike by 30%. “A new ice-cream plant with a capacity of 10,000 litres a day was completed, and a 60 MT fermented dairy plan project was started at the Mohali plant.”

He added that upgrade of the milk powder plant at Jalandhar and the automated dairy project at Amritsar started in 2017 are expected to be completed this year.

According to Brar, a mega dairy project at Bassi Pathana with capacity of 10 lakh litres per day is planned to take off this year with a grant of Rs 100 crore from National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD).

.